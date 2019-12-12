BBNaija Star, Diane Spotted Buying Oranges In Kaduna (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija Pepperdem housemate, Diane Russett was spotted on the street of Kaduna State patronising an orange seller.

Diane
Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane

The reality star who has been in Kaduna since her homecoming tour seems to be enjoying her time in her home state.

Also Read: Diane Russet Kisses Singer, Iyanya Passionately In New Movie (Video)

The reality star has been in the news recently over her kissing role with popular singer, Iyanya in the trailer of a yet to be released movie. This act got a lot of her fans talking on social media.

Watch the reality star below:

