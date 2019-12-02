BBNaija Star, Ella Performs At Miss Nigeria 2019 Pageant (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ella took to Instagram to show her fans her performance at the recently concluded Miss Nigeria 2019 paegant show.

This is coming few days after the reality star cried out publicky that she is giving up her dream on singing because she doesn’t have enough money.

The reality star revealed that she used all her savings to take care of her mother who fell sick recently.

The reality star received mixed reactions from social media after opening up on her ordeal.

But now it seems she is having the final laugh after performing at arguably the biggest pageant show in the country.

Watch the video below: