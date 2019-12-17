BBNaija Star, Lolu Reveals He Is About To Get Married

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa, popularly referred to as Lolu has made it known to his fans that he will soon be walking down the aisle with his heartthrob.

Lolu
Reality star, Lolu

The 29-year old investment banker from Ogun State, cum reality star made this known on his Insta story.

Also Read: Check Out Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Lolu Savage Reply To A Troll

The reality star took to his Instagram page where he shared a romantic photo with his wife-to-be, revealing that a date has not been fixed for the engagement.

See his post below:

Lolu
Lolu’s post
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa
0

You may also like

I Told My P.A Not To Marry A Man Without A Car – Nollywood Actress

Checkout This Throwback Pic Of Babangida & Abacha Holding Hands

Beyoncé sends back Kim Kardashian’s baby gifts for newborn twins

”My Sperms and i” – Says Diamond Platnumz as he shared adorable photo with his Kids

British writer, Kazuo Ishiguro, wins Nobel prize in literature

‘Stealing and Prostituting Are The Same’ – Actor, Bishop Umoh Defends Abuja Police Officers

Married Singer Maheeda Says Men Are Running After Her

Lagos State Police arrest primary school dropout who has practiced as a medical doctor for 4 years

Lala Akindoju and Mike Edwards

“The Way Mike Is Being Hyped For Being Faithful Shows How Damaged We Are” – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *