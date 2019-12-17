BBNaija Star, Lolu Reveals He Is About To Get Married

Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa, popularly referred to as Lolu has made it known to his fans that he will soon be walking down the aisle with his heartthrob.

The 29-year old investment banker from Ogun State, cum reality star made this known on his Insta story.

The reality star took to his Instagram page where he shared a romantic photo with his wife-to-be, revealing that a date has not been fixed for the engagement.

See his post below: