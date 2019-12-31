BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Deactivates Her Instagram Account

by Michael Isaac
Nina Ivy
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has deleted her Instagram account.

With no prior notice, the reality TV star deactivated her account just like her fellow reality TV colleague, Cee-c.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Cee-c, just like Tacha and others had also deactivated her account.

READ ALSO – It Is Not A Must That I Marry An Ex-BBNaija Housemate – Nina Ivy

The TV star who had been caught in a cross where she was asked if she was interested in anyone from the Big Brother Naija housemate may just have not gotten the heat over.

See Photo Here:

Nina Ivy
Nina Deactivates Instagram Account
