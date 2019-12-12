BBNaija Winner, Mercy Bags Endorsement Deal With Mario And Juliet

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, has announced that she has bagged a new endorsement deal with Craft Methods Limited, makers of Mario and Juliet wipes and diapers.

She wrote:

I’m super excited to announce my endorsement as the new brand ambassador for Craft Methods Ltd, makers of the premium Mario and Juliet wet wipes & diapers.

Mario and Juliet wet wipes and diapers hit the Nigerian market in October 2019.

and I’m happy to be part of their fast growing Nigerian family.

Mario and Juliet has demonstrated viability and visibility, and I can’t wait for you all to see how awesome their products are.

Let’s go the Mario and Juliet way fam 💃

#MarioandJulietXMercy.

