BBNaija’s Bisola Shares Rare Video Of Adesuwa Etomi While Sleeping On Duty

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Bisola has shared rare footage of talented actress, Adesuwa Etomi Wellington, while sleeping on the set of a movie location.

According to the reality TV star, she had to wait patiently for her moment because the actress has the footage of everybody sleeping on the set of the movie location.

In the video which was made public via her official Instagram page, the screen diva was sleeping on a couch unaware that she was being filmed.

Watch the video below:

