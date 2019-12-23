BBNaija’s Bisola Shares Rare Video Of Adesuwa Etomi While Sleeping On Duty

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Bisola has shared rare footage of talented actress, Adesuwa Etomi Wellington, while sleeping on the set of a movie location.
According to the reality TV star, she had to wait patiently for her moment because the actress has the footage of everybody sleeping on the set of the movie location.
Read Also: Human Beings Are Dangerous, You Need To Have Sense: Adesuwa Etomi Advises
In the video which was made public via her official Instagram page, the screen diva was sleeping on a couch unaware that she was being filmed.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Rare historic footage of Mrs W @adesuaetomi succumbing to Mother Nature 😂😂😂. I waited patiently to get this on behalf of @bimboademoye and I felt so fulfilled afterwards 😂😂😂 cos Sussie sugar has videos of the whole production sleeping on duty. Get enough rest fam cos #sugarrushmovie Is out on Wednesday.