BBNaija’s Bisola Steps Out In Regal Outfit For Google’s Christmas Party

by Temitope Alabi
Bisola
Bisola

2017 BBNaija housemate Bisola Ayeola had many in their feelings with her outfit for a Google event.

The reality TV star and singer wowed in a regal outfit for the ‘Coming To America’ themed party by Google.

Read Also: BBNaija Bisola Says Her Father Was Selfish And It Will Be Hard To Forgive Him (Video)

Bisola looked every inch amazing in her black and gold outfit which suited the theme of the party almost perfectly. The dress featured a cape and gold details.

The actress also wore her hair in a bun adorned with gold hairpieces.

Bisola finished off the regal look with matching gold earrings and neckpieces.

Bisola

Bisola

Bisola
Bisola

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Bisola
0

You may also like

‘I don’t want my son to do music, but he keeps gravitating towards it’ -Tiwa Savage

Juliet Ibrahim’s Foundation Donates Proceeds From Charity Soccer Match To Patients In Ghana

Duncan Mighty Buys Himself N10m Worth Mercedes Convertible

Why I rejected a married man’s car gift –Favour Phillip

Don Jazzy’s Birthday Message To Banky W Will Throw You Off Balance

You are motherf*cker! Davido reacts, as Dammy Krane unfollows him on Instagram (Photos)

#BBNaija: Female fan gives Tobi a big kiss on the cheek (Photos)

These Latest Photos Of Simi Shows Her Love For Body Art Designs

Zlatan and speed Darlington

Zlatan Hangouts With Speed Darlington, Gifts Him iPhone 11 (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *