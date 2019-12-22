BBNaija’s Diane Celebrates As Mercy Launches Clothing Line

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has celebrated Mercy, 2019 winner of the reality TV show, following the launch of her clothing line(MMM Luxury).

Speaking via her Instagram page, Diane says she is grateful to God following the success recorded by the ex-housemate.

She wrote:

Finally!!!!! When Laaaaammmmboooo official_mercyeke said something big is coming she wasn’t joking ☺️. .

I am a proud friend and I am so grateful and thankful for God in your life, you are a success story, you have visualized and actualized your dreams, your plans are in line with Gods plan for your life. I pray that mnm_luxury flourish beyond your expectations. I love you and I’m your biggest cheerleader 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. .

22nd December we are coming through