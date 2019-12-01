BBNaija’s Diane Sets Social Media Abuzz With New Photos

Fans of Diane Russet( a former Big Brother Nigeria housemate) could not stop commenting on her glowing skin after she shared a photo of herself via her Instagram page on Sunday, 1st December.

The reality TV star had shared the photo in appreciation of her teeming fans who troop out to welcome her during her recent tour of Abuja.

She wrote:

I want to sincerely thank everyone that hosted me in Abuja.

My chief host @stylenesthairr thank you mama your love has been amazing , it was a VIP experience All the way !! To my #russetarmy #teamdiane and #dialo family thank you for the gifts , love support and for shopping with me at our hair tour .

To my last and final host that made sure after partying I didn’t miss my flight the @moscow_underground_ family cc @sir_uyi @wizzywaa and @mharteens thank you for treating me like a QUEEN 😊

To my management , glam squad , photography and videography team thank you we made magic!! To everyone that showed up for me God bless you I pray God replenishes and blesses you in abundance!

Custom Made Dress : @oobiuku

Makeup kits : @kuddycosmetics

Hair : @stylenesthairr

Styled by : @force_ng

Shot by : @aleva___

Shot At : @thedomeabuja

#dianexstylenesthair #dianexstylenesthairhairtour #dianexmoscow_underground#dianerussetthebrand #dianerusset ❤️❤️

What her fans are saying: