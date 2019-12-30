BBNaija’s Diane Sets Social Media On Fire With New Photos

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a rare photo of herself.

The reality TV star captioned the photo which was shared via her official Instagram page on Monday, 30th December: “Be strong but not rude. Be kind but not weak. Be bold but don’t bully. Be humble but not timid. Be confident but not arrogant.”

The ex-housemate was among the last five standing during the 2019 edition of the reality TV show before she was finally evicted.

More photo below:

