BBNaija’s Elozonam Shares ‘Dry Joke’ To Lift Christmas Spirit (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Elozonam
Reality TV Star Elozonam

Christmas is in the air and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Elozonam is in for the celebration.

The former housemate and vlogger took to Instagram to make some ‘dry jokes Wednesday’ videos to lift the Christmas spirit.

While his jokes were all basic, well, that was the whole point of having a dry joke Wednesday, Elozonam has proved to be an entertainer.

READ ALSO – Elozonam Bags Endorsement Deal With ‘The Rising Female’

A look at the comment section shows how his followers and fans reacted to his jokes as they found it amusing.

See Post Here:

Elozonam
Elozonam’s Instagram Post

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Elozonam
0

You may also like

Late singer, Alizee’s cause of death finally revealed

Fayose arrives EFCC office for questioning accompanied by Governor Wike (Photo, Video)

Mike

‘I Respect Mike, He Is A Model Of An Ideal Young Nigerian’ – Dino Melaye

Large Cache Of Ammunition Recovered By Troops In Borno

27 persons survives community clash in Plateau State

Gunmen kidnap former Senator

“Only evil-minded people will say I am condoning killings” – President Buhari

Sea robbers injure Police officer in Bayelsa

Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *