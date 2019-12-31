BBNaija’s Frodd Shares His Struggles Before Fame

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija Housemate Frodd
BBNaija Housemate Frodd

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd has shared some reflective stories of his struggles before fame.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the story as he also hinted how God has been faithful towards him and his family.

Frodd also pointed out that the Big Brother Naija platform was also part of God’s plan.

 

Recall that this will not be the first time that he would be sharing a story like this, as he also did the same thing when he received an all expense paid trip to Dubai earlier in the year.

See His Post Here: 

BBNaija’s Frodd
Frodd’s Instagram Post
BBNaija’s Frodd
More Photos
BBNaija’s Frodd
More Photos
Tags from the story
frodd
