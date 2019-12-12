BBNaija’s Khloe Apologizes; Insists She Won’t Date A Broke Guy

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khloe has issued an apology following her message on her social media page wherein she listed the material things her man must possess before being considered.

However, while apologizing via an Instagram post, she added that she already has almost half of what she listed and insisted that her man can not be broke.

She wrote:

“Abeg make una no vex o, na joke we dey joke for here o. But honestly, I have half of these things so why should my man be broke. huh.. but still make una no mind this dry bone girl.”