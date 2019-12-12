BBNaija’s Khloe Apologizes; Insists She Won’t Date A Broke Guy

by Eyitemi Majeed
BBNaija’s Khloe Breathtaking In New Stunning Photos
BBNaija Khloe

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khloe has issued an apology following her message on her social media page wherein she listed the material things her man must possess before being considered.

Read Also: Your Husbands, Boyfriends, Baby Daddies Have Started Sliding Into My DM — BBNaija’s Khloe Tells Ladies

However, while apologizing via an Instagram post, she added that she already has almost half of what she listed and insisted that her man can not be broke.

She wrote:

“Abeg make una no vex o, na joke we dey joke for here o. But honestly, I have half of these things so why should my man be broke. huh.. but still make una no mind this dry bone girl.”

