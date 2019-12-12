BBNaija’s Khloe Pens Heartwarming Birthday To Anto As She Turns 30

2018 BBnaija housemate Khloe has penned a beautiful birthday message for Anto as the latter turns 30.

Sharing photos of them on Anto’s birthday, Khloe wrote;

Antolette Munirah Lecky aka My Twinnie ❤️❤️❤️…

You are my best gift from the house, you have shown me what loyalty, friends hip, family and a rider means ….. you plan my life and business as if they were yours and you never for one day get tired of my questions.

I’m complete with you and that’s the fact ……

We are soul sisters …. last year we celebrate your bday , this year we are in capeverde doing same thing in diff country , next year I’m taking you to a different country ….

Happy Dirty Thirty Mi Amor…. “”Love always Twinnie “” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@antolecky