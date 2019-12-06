BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Debunks Relationship Rumours With Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija, housemate, KimOprah has debunked the rumour that she is in a relationship with Omashola.

The two have recently been seen together at different functions and on social media.

This has raised eyebrow from fans on social media as they questioned if Kimoprah was truly in a relationship with Omashola.

But, Kim speaking on TVC on Thursday debunked the news that she is presently dating Omashola.

The beauty queen pointed out that she has been working on a lot of projects that involves Omashola, as the reason for their frequent pictures together.

The beauty queen has been constantly rumoured to be in a relationship with several celebrities such as, Tobi Bakre, and Jeff. However, on several occasions she has debunked the rumours.