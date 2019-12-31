BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Signs Out Of 2019 With Blessings (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Kim Oprah has taken to her Instagram page to count her blessings as 2019 winds up.

Read Also: Video: Former Big Brother Housemates Throw Kim Oprah A Surprise Birthday Party

According to the reality TV star, the year has been a good one for her which ended with her getting a brand new car.

She wrote:

“Thank You 2019!!! It’s been an All Year Miracle for me, starting the year with Representing Nigeria @missintercontinentalofficial in Philippines, to being One of the HMs for @bigbronaija, to My first trip to the USA, to New friends and Family, to A Brand New Car, To Have Met Awesome Personalities and Dignitaries… I can’t Thank God enough for his continuous Blessings.”

 

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Kim Oprah
0

You may also like

New Photos Of Davido’s 2nd Daughter, Hailey Will Make You Blush…

Angela Okorie Rocks Cleavage Revealing Outfit To Her Birthday Party [PHOTOS]

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Flamboyant ‘Big-Boy’, Hushpuppi

Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo Apologizes To Iyabo Ojo For Putting Her Through Hell

Nigerian lady’s gigantic boobs cause stir on Instagram (Photos)

Illuminati: Kanye West New Album Title ”I AM GOD”

Genevieve Nnaji pictured with Hilda Dokubo

Rita Dominic signs endorsement deal with Flattummytea

SEE The Full List Of Winners At The Headies 2015

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *