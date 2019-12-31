BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Signs Out Of 2019 With Blessings (Photo)

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Kim Oprah has taken to her Instagram page to count her blessings as 2019 winds up.

According to the reality TV star, the year has been a good one for her which ended with her getting a brand new car.

She wrote:

“Thank You 2019!!! It’s been an All Year Miracle for me, starting the year with Representing Nigeria @missintercontinentalofficial in Philippines, to being One of the HMs for @bigbronaija, to My first trip to the USA, to New friends and Family, to A Brand New Car, To Have Met Awesome Personalities and Dignitaries… I can’t Thank God enough for his continuous Blessings.”