BBnaija’s Mercy Celebrates Seyi With Adorable Birthday Message

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate fellow ex-housemate, Seyi Awolowo, who turned plus one on Saturday, 28th December.

Mercy in her Instagram message described the birthday boy as her resident drunk during their stay in the house.

She further described herself as the assistant drunk while wishing the fellow reality TV star a happy birthday.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday Sucre Papito @officialseyiawo, it was a great 99days with you, my resident drunk, here is your assistant drunk wishing you the very best birthday and many more years.”