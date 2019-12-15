BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Show Off Her Twerking Skills (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke is serving her fans some hot pepper in a new twerking video she shared recently.

BBNaija Mercy Eke
BBNaija Mercy Eke

The Big  Brother Naija star showed off her twerking skills in a short mini dress which expose her big bum.

Also Read: BBNaija Winner, Mercy Bags Endorsement Deal With Mario And Juliet

Recall that a day ago, the reality star also got her fans pumped up as she slayed in a body revealing outfit.

She joins a host of other celebrities such as Moyo Lawal, Nkechi Blessing and Anita Joseph in the twerk dance show off.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6EepvrF1vr/?igshid=1k2pviwqjy91a

Tags from the story
mercy
0

You may also like

Love and Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez flaunts her Vagina in new photo

Out Of Favor Striker, Kalu Uche And Wife Share Vacation Photos

VIDEO: Yoruba Demon Tobi Changed Towards Me Because I’m a Virgin- Cee-C

Di’ja: Yet To Find Her Rhythm

Lagos hair stylist reveals how police arrested him for looking feminine

Warri Billionaire, Ayiri Emami Marks His 40th Birthday Celebration In Style [PHOTOS]

Ex-housemate, Gifty Reconciles With Soma, Fans React (Photos)

Mr 2Kay

Singer, Mr 2Kay Opens Up On How He Was Sexually Molested In Secondary School

Here’s Why Temi Otedola Is Not Having New Year Resolution In 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *