BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Show Off Her Twerking Skills (Video)

Popular Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke is serving her fans some hot pepper in a new twerking video she shared recently.

The Big Brother Naija star showed off her twerking skills in a short mini dress which expose her big bum.

Recall that a day ago, the reality star also got her fans pumped up as she slayed in a body revealing outfit.

She joins a host of other celebrities such as Moyo Lawal, Nkechi Blessing and Anita Joseph in the twerk dance show off.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6EepvrF1vr/?igshid=1k2pviwqjy91a