BBNaija’s Mike Hits I Million Followers On Instagram

2019 BBNaija second-runner up, Mike Edwards, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his 1 million followers reach on the popular social media platform.

Since he left the reality TV show, he has been busy signing one endorsement deal or the other.

He wrote:

1 MILLION BONAFIDE FOLLOWERS 🤩 YOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I took some time off today to let that sink in before posting this. To my day one followers, I hope I’ve inspired you. I’ve had ups and downs, super highs and some really lows, but the most consistent thing I hope you can take away is that I never quit. Today, I’m happy to announce the launch of the Man Like Mike Official 2020 Calendar 🗓 since I know you all love most of my quotes and captions. I’ve included some of my favorite messages on each calendar month. Make sure to grab yours early.🚨LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE at WWW.AIREYYS.COM

#MANLIKEMIKE