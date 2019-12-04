BBNaija’s TBoss Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Dad (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss has penned some words to her father in remembrance of his death.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to write words that addressed issues they both had as she forgave him and apologized for her actions.

She also pointed out that it has not been easy living without him.

Sharing to her fans and followers, Tboss shared a photo of her dad and penned down her words in the caption.

The reality TV star also responded to comments that encouraged her to be strong.

See Photo Here: