BBNaija’s TBoss Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Dad (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Tboss
BBNaija reality TV star, Tboss

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss has penned some words to her father in remembrance of his death.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to write words that addressed issues they both had as she forgave him and apologized for her actions.

She also pointed out that it has not been easy living without him.

READ ALSO – Tboss Shows Her Baby’s Face For The First Time (Photo)

Sharing to her fans and followers, Tboss shared a photo of her dad and penned down her words in the caption.

The reality TV star also responded to comments that encouraged her to be strong.

See Photo Here:

BBNaija's TBoss
Her Instagram Post
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, TBoss
0

You may also like

My wife beats me a lot and threatens to kill me: Man Pleads in Court, Asks for a Divorce

Sweden: The Country That Imports Wastes To Generate Power

Dj Cuppy

DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Why She Broke Down In Tears On Live IG

SEE Those Things You’re Constantly Wishing That Are Keeping You Single

17 Things You Shouldn’t Do Alone.

5 Tricks to Reignite Romance at Home

How the position couples sleep in reveals the strength of their relationship

6 Ways To Calm Your Husband’s Soul When He’s Had The Worst Day Ever

Stomach cancer: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Management And Treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *