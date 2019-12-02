BBNaija’s Thelma Bags Multi-Million Naira Endorsement Deal With ‘Pep Signature’

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Thelma, has announced that she has become a brand ambassador of Pep signature.

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, she revealed that the new deal is a multi-million naira one.

She wrote:

“New Bag Alert 💰: Hey fam am so pleased to announce that I have joined one of the leading luxury hair stores in Nigeria @pep_signature as their latest ambassador in a multimillion naira ambassador deal, and the good news is that they will be giving N10,000 each to anyone that will participate in their ongoing sales!!

Yes, you heard me right!! Simply follow their page @pep_signature buy any quality hair of your choice at affordable price, and smile home this Christmas with N10,000 each!! I always gat you all in mind for my deals!!👸”