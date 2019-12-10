BBNaija’s Tuoyo Drags Nigerians Over Their Double Standards

2019 BBNaija housemate Tuoyo is not happy about Nigerians and their double standard.

Reacting to how Nigerians praised Cardi B for her time at a strip club while here in Nigeria, Tuoyo pulled Naira Marley into his post saying when the latter visited a strip club he was dragged for this, but when Cardi did same, she was celebrated.

Tuoyo bemoaned the double standard by Nigerians writing;

Nigerians and double standard this is so sad 😞 🤦‍♂️😢. The other day Naira Marley went to the strip club and Nigerians bashed him for that , few days back Cardi was at the strip club and everybody was busy shouting damn Cardi b ig’s story is litty and she was mostly praised for this .

We praise foreign girls posting semi nudes pics on IG but insult our own if they do it , the time when Falz released *This* *is* *Nigeria* nobody was posting it enough until P DIDDY hailed Falz for it .

Most of us here admire Black chyna as a stripper but will crucify anybody who comes out to say this is what they do . Nobody should come and tell me it’s our culture yen yen yen #SAYNOTODOUBLESTANDARDS #EMBRACEOUROWN🙏

We don’t buy Nigerian products but will use our last dime to buy a foreign product , let me tell you now most of the leathers Louis Vuitton uses is gotten from Kano and it’s sold back to us for a very expensive price.

NICKI , CARDI , and IGGY AZALEA did plastic surgery and most of us take them as idols but will beef and condemn our celebrities who do it here .