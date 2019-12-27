Before You Date Anyone, Ask For Their Social Media Handles – Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has dished out a piece of advice via his Twitter account.

According to Timi, before anyone gets into a relationship or partnership, they should first ask for the social media handles of that person they are interested in.

“These days if you want to get into any kind of partnership or relationship with anyone, ask for their social media handle. Please make effort to search for their comments on popular blogs. So you can be sure of what you are getting into. People are the things they say. #values”