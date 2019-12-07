Being Alone Might Scare You, But Being In A Bad Relationship Will Damage You – Tonto Dikeh

by Valerie Oke
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dished out life advice to her teeming fans on social media.

According to the screen diva, being alone might scare anybody but staying in a bad relationship is even worse because, it is capable of damaging one.

Read Also: When I Find A Man To Marry, I Will Pay His Groom Price And Sponsor The Wedding: Tonto Dikeh

The controversial actress was formerly married to socialite, Olakunle Churchill, and the union produced a son.

She wrote:

Being Alone Might Scare You But Being In A Bad Relationship Will Damage You; Tonto Dikeh

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Good Time Gone Awry: Man Breaks Manhood While Having…

5 Reasons A Wife Falls in Love With Another Man

Think Again: 8 Things You Think Make You Soul Mates, But Really Doesn’t

Women Who Do THESE 3 Things Will Enchant Any Man They Meet

Don’t Ask For Divorce, Ask These 20 Questions Instead When Your Marriage Is In Trouble

25 Characteristics Of Loving Men!!!

Home: How To Make Your Room Look Bigger

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

My Best Friend Is Not Allowed To Call My Husband: Funke Akindele

5 Words That Double Your Desire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *