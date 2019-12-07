Being Alone Might Scare You, But Being In A Bad Relationship Will Damage You – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dished out life advice to her teeming fans on social media.

According to the screen diva, being alone might scare anybody but staying in a bad relationship is even worse because, it is capable of damaging one.

The controversial actress was formerly married to socialite, Olakunle Churchill, and the union produced a son.

She wrote:

