Being An Igbo Is A Crime In Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has openly criticised the burning down of properties by police officers in Oripite, Ebonyi State.

According to reports, police officers burnt down properties in the community following the burning to death of two police officers by IPOB members.

Reacting to this situation, the former minister expressed that he has always known that being a Southerner, especially an Igbo is a crime in Nigeria.

The former minister expressed that regardless of what may have sparked the controversy, killing of civilians should not have been resorted to by police officers.

See his tweets below:

No matter the level of provocation one thing is clear: the slaughter of innocent and defenceless civilians, the burning of peoples homes, the raping of women and children, the pillaging of their shops and offices & the brutalisation of their community is not the way forward..1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 4, 2019