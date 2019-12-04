Being An Igbo Is A Crime In Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has openly criticised the burning down of properties by police officers in Oripite, Ebonyi State.

According to reports, police officers burnt down properties in the community following the burning to death of two police officers by IPOB members.

Reacting to this situation, the former minister expressed that he has always known that being a Southerner, especially an Igbo is a crime in Nigeria.

The former minister expressed that regardless of what may have sparked the controversy, killing of civilians should not have been resorted to by police officers.

