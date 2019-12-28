‘Being Married Or Having Kids Is Not An Achievement’ – Singer Lami Philips

Nigerian singer, Lami Philips has shared her opinion on how ladies perceive other ladies because of their different status.

Taking to Instagram, the singer hinted that everyone is blessed differently.

She also pointed out that being married and a mother does not make one better than other ladies who are neither married or mothers.

Sharing the staus she implored ladies to be respectful to other ladies as they are not all equal.

She wrote in part: “Be on your own lane.”

