Ben Murray Bruce Commends Buhari Over New Visa On Arrival Policy

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to issue visa on arrival to other African nationals coming into the country.

President Buhari at an event in Egypt announced that other African nationals can come into Nigeria without visa. This has led to commendations from different quarters for the president.

Shehu Sani Hails Buhari Over 'Visa On Arrival' Policy For African Visitors

The former lawmaker expressed his satisfaction with this new development, while he also urged the President to go all out and extend it to people of African origin outside Africa.

See his post below:

