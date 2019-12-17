Bisi Alimi Reacts To Netflix ‘Gay Jesus’ Movie

by Temitope Alabi
Bisi Alimi
Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has shared his thoughts about the Netflix show that portrayed Jesus as a gay man.

Recall social media was agog with many religious persons sharing their thoughts and slamming Netflix in the process.

Read Also: Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi, Husband Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Reacting to the controversy, Bisi wrote;

“Honestly, whatever you do, make sure you watch the film on Netflix. It is called “The first Temptation of Jesus”.

For the Nigerians making noise, the film is in Portuguese, so I doubt if you will understand it anyway.

Well back to the film; it is so funny that 2mins into it you will be crying with tears. Even God is a character. The conversation between Joseph and Mary and then God bringing them a gift is fucking hilarious.

Oh and the three wise men, they need Nigerians to ply that bit.

Gosh! You need to see this film! I am giving it 10/5.”

Bisi ALimi
Bisi Alimi
Tags from the story
Bisi Alimi, Netflix
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 18th April

President Buhari To Present 2017 Budget To National Assembly Today

‘I Was Raped By My Teacher At 12yrs Because I Look Like Will Smith’ – Uche Maduagwu

Here’s how Saraki, Dogara, Sani, Fani-Kayode and others, reacted to the murder of Badeh

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd January

chibok girls

Names Of The Released Chibok Girls Revealed

Nollywood Actress Onyi Alex flaunts Her Body In A New Birthday Photo

Love in the Air!!! Read full story of how mentally challenged people fell in love

Wike,Fayose Are Behind PDP’s Travails-Bode George

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *