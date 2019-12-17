Bisi Alimi Reacts To Netflix ‘Gay Jesus’ Movie

Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has shared his thoughts about the Netflix show that portrayed Jesus as a gay man.
Recall social media was agog with many religious persons sharing their thoughts and slamming Netflix in the process.
Reacting to the controversy, Bisi wrote;
“Honestly, whatever you do, make sure you watch the film on Netflix. It is called “The first Temptation of Jesus”.
For the Nigerians making noise, the film is in Portuguese, so I doubt if you will understand it anyway.
Well back to the film; it is so funny that 2mins into it you will be crying with tears. Even God is a character. The conversation between Joseph and Mary and then God bringing them a gift is fucking hilarious.
Oh and the three wise men, they need Nigerians to ply that bit.
Gosh! You need to see this film! I am giving it 10/5.”