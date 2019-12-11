Black Women Dominate Beauty Pageants In 2019 (Photo)

The year 2019 has indeed been very eventful for black people and black culture as many more recognitions to the beauty that it is are now being appreciated.

Beauty Pageant in a long while has been met with criticism which has made the organisers make some changes in recent years, one of which is the elimination of the swimsuit competition at Miss America among others.

A big and noticeable shift, maybe unintentional, is having four major beauty queens being people of colour, black women.

History was made in 2019 as the crowns of Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and more recently, Miss Universe is being worn by four beautiful black women.

In a reaction to the four beauty queens being blacks, the new Miss Universe, Tunzi, told BBC that: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. I think that it is time that that stops today.”

That said, black people have taken to Twitter streets to react to this amazing story.

