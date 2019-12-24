Blessing CEO Changes Her Ways, Sends Birthday Shoutout To Tacha

by Amaka Odozi

Relationship blogger, Blessing CEO seems to be up to something as she recently sent a birthday message shoutout to reality star, Tacha.

Collage photo of Blessing CEO and BBNaija Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the relationship blogger initially began trolling the reality star on social media and she even went as far as accusing her of sending men to assassinate her.

Reacting to the claims, Tacha filed a lawsuit against her for defamation of character and demanded the sum of 20 million As compensation.

The relationship blogger, who is still begging Onye Eze to borrow her money, penned a birthday message to Tacha.

See the full post below:

