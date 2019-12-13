Blessing Okoro Raises The Alarm, Says Tacha Sent Men To Assasinate Her

by Amaka Odozi

Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro has raised an alarm on social media, accusing BBNaija star, Tacha of sending hired assassins to kill her.

Blessing CEO and Tacha
Blessing CEO and Tacha

Okoro, who spent her week trolling the reality star, shared videos from the scene to buttress her allegations.

The mother of one had made rude remarks about Tacha as she joined the bandwagon of celebrities such as Angela Okorie, Jaaruma and others, who claimed she is ungrateful.

Taking to Instagram, the blogger wrote;

“The criminals tacha sent to kill me in Enugu state .
Taking them to the police soon .
Vinny blog pls run 🏃‍♀️ ,
Tacha I hope u are ready,”

Read Also: Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Condemned For Putting Child Inside A Pot

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6AkETSpzb2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

View this post on Instagram

We will get the police report soon

A post shared by okoro blessing nkiruka (@officialblessingceo) on

