Blessing Okoro Raises The Alarm, Says Tacha Sent Men To Assasinate Her

Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro has raised an alarm on social media, accusing BBNaija star, Tacha of sending hired assassins to kill her.

Okoro, who spent her week trolling the reality star, shared videos from the scene to buttress her allegations.

The mother of one had made rude remarks about Tacha as she joined the bandwagon of celebrities such as Angela Okorie, Jaaruma and others, who claimed she is ungrateful.

Taking to Instagram, the blogger wrote;

“The criminals tacha sent to kill me in Enugu state .

Taking them to the police soon .

Vinny blog pls run ,

Tacha I hope u are ready,”

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6AkETSpzb2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link