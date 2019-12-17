Blessing Okoro Reacts To Tacha’s N20m Lawsuit Against Her

Blessing Okoro has reacted to the lawsuit served her by BBNaija housemate Tacha, days after she called out the Big Brother Naija star and accused her of sending assassins to kill her.

Trouble started days ago after Blessing slammed Tacha, saying the reality TV star will be suicidal when she is done dealing with her, amongst other things.

Tacha wasted no time in slamming Blessing with a lawsuit, a lawsuit Blessing has now reacted to saying;

“The 20 million by cash or cheque…

“My ex took me to court. I spent 5 years but I won the case. It only cost me my money and time but I won.”