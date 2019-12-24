Blogger Calls Out Teddy A For Allegedly Beating Bambam

An Instagram blogger, @cutie_julls has publicly accused popular reality star, Teddy A of assaulting his wife, Bambam.
The blogger had shared a photo of the couple with the caption;
“It’s very true that Teddy A beats Bambam. It’s also very very worrying.
Guys, 2020 new year resolutions, please don’t marry a man or a woman who abuses you just to prove a point to people you don’t even know.
The beating was before wedding, and chances it that it won’t come back after Bambam delivers her baby is only in God’s hands.
You can be rude etc to me but it doesn’t change the fact that we need to keep Bambam in our prayers 🙏”
In another post, @cutie_julls called out the reality star to plead with him to stop laying his hands on his pregnant wife.
Read Also: Nina Mocks Tacha’s Car Gift On 24th Birthday, Says Its An Over-Used Benz
See post below:
View this post on Instagram
It’s very true that Teddy A beats Bambam. It’s also very very worrying. : Guys, 2020 new year resolutions, please don’t marry a man or a woman who abuses you just to prove a point to people you don’t even know. : : Beating was before wedding. and chances it that it won’t come back after Bambam delivers her baby is only in God’s hands : You can be rude etc to me but it doesn’t change the fact that we need to keep Bambam in our prayers 🙏
View this post on Instagram
Dear @iamteddya, you know I don’t hate you. All I’m saying is refraining from beating Bambam should be priority on your new year resolutions. That one na bad thing? See your fans here, especially the women using abusive languages on me just to encourage a fellow woman to keep mute and continue forming in an abusive relationship. Something most of them will not condone. : Honey, tell them to stay off o. Because remember you beating Bambam is no lie. I am not saying she should leave you. All I am saying is please kindly stop beating her. Merry Christmas my dear. Now tell your fans to keep their comments clean without insults. Not like I care but just because it’s Christmas. Thank you