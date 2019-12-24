Blogger Calls Out Teddy A For Allegedly Beating Bambam

An Instagram blogger, @cutie_julls has publicly accused popular reality star, Teddy A of assaulting his wife, Bambam.

The blogger had shared a photo of the couple with the caption;

“It’s very true that Teddy A beats Bambam. It’s also very very worrying.

Guys, 2020 new year resolutions, please don’t marry a man or a woman who abuses you just to prove a point to people you don’t even know.

The beating was before wedding, and chances it that it won’t come back after Bambam delivers her baby is only in God’s hands.

You can be rude etc to me but it doesn’t change the fact that we need to keep Bambam in our prayers 🙏”

In another post, @cutie_julls called out the reality star to plead with him to stop laying his hands on his pregnant wife.

See post below: