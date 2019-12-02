Blogger Slams Mercy, Says Ike Only Made Her Second Choice After Tacha Turned Down His Advances

by Valerie Oke
former BBNaija housemates, Tacha, Ike and Mercy
former BBNaija housemates, Tacha, Ike and Mercy

Gidiblog, a popular online news medium, has described Mercy, a 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, as only a second choice to lover, Ike, after controversial former housemate, Tacha, turned down multiple romantic advances from the loverboy.

According to the blog, Tacha declined the relationship because of her boyfriend who she has decided to stay faithful to.

Read Also: ‘I Get What I Desire:’ Mercy Brags After Securing Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

The relationship between Ike and Mercy has been waxing stronger since the duo left the reality TV show and often times hardly attend functions without each other,

Read what the blog shared below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, ike, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Davido reflects on how Meek Mill walked into the courtroom alone but always has 100 ‘niggas’ with him while he parties

Why I signed mother of two – Harrysong

“I have not had sex since 2017, now I feel like a Virgin” – Victoria Kimani

Checkout the interior/inside view of the Big Brother Naija 2018 House (Photos)

“Kanye West Stole My Idea” – M.I Abaga On Plan To Drop 3 Hip-hop Albums

Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Says She Wants To Have A Baby For Bryan Okwara

Jim Iyke: “I Have 125 Pairs Of Sunglasses, 200 Pairs Of Shoes”

2000 fans destroy properties in Toronto after a show promoter duped them with Phyno and Olamide show

“Election is coming, abegii !!!” – Nigerians react to photos of ex-gov and presidential hopeful, Donald Duke, running errands for his wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *