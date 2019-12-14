Bloody Pictures Of Actress Angela Okorie Emerge As 14 Pellets Of Bullet Were Allegedly Removed From Her

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie reportedly got attacked by some unknown gunmen on her way back from a show Thursday.
The Nigerian actress turned musician had performed her song, E Pain Dem live at the show tagged “Fans party-The generation X”.
Okorie’s Mercedes Benz SUV was seriously vandalized and riddled with bullets following gunshots in the undisclosed location where she was attacked.
Although, the actress has shared a new post in regards to the reports of gunmen attack, photos of her in a bloody state has surfaced on the internet.
Fourteen, 14, pellets of bullet were allegedly removed from her hair after being attacked by the armed robbers.
Read Also: Cardi B, Hubby Sing Along To “Parte After Parte” After Hitting Strip Club (Video)
See the photos below: