Bobrisky Announces Arrival Of Her Bentley (Photo)

Highly controversial celebrity, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his Snapchat account to announce the arrival of her latest ride, a Bentley.

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian transgender had acquired a Mercedez Benz in March as a birthday gift to herself.

The male cross-dresser, who just returned from Dubai along with her bestie, Tonto Dikeh, captioned the images;

“My Bentley just arrive in Lagos. Clearing starts tomorrow. God is wonderful”

“Congrats to myself once again”

See the full post below: