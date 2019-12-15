Bobrisky Announces Arrival Of Her Bentley (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Highly controversial celebrity, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his Snapchat account to announce the arrival of her latest ride, a Bentley.

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian transgender had acquired a Mercedez Benz in March as a birthday gift to herself.

The male cross-dresser, who just returned from Dubai along with her bestie, Tonto Dikeh, captioned the images;

“My Bentley just arrive in Lagos. Clearing starts tomorrow. God is wonderful”

“Congrats to myself once again”

See the full post below:

Bobrisky's post

Bentley, Bobrisky
