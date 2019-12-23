Bobrisky Celebrates Tacha At 24 (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Tacha
Tacha

Popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky has dropped a classy message for controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, on the occasion of her 24th birthday.

Bobrisky in her Instagram message described the former housemate as ‘hunny’ and ask for more years for her.

Read Also: What I Will Do To People Who Don’t Like My Lifestyle: Bobrisky

He then concluded by saying he can not wait to turn up for the birthday celebration later.

She wrote:

Happy birthday baby ❤️ @symply_tacha many more yrs hunny. Can’t wait to turn up for u tonight. Love u plenty

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Bobrisky, Idris Okuneye, Tacha
0

You may also like

7 WAYS TO MANAGE LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIPS

5 Problems that Twins Face

The 7 Most Unrealistic Expectations Girls Put On Their Boyfriends

Football Fan Stabs Hotel Manager To Death In Lagos

5 Annoying Questions Your Family Will Probably Ask

Christian Woman Murdered By Muslim Ex-boyfriend For Challenging Him Over Daughter’s Conversion To Islam

5 Little Things You Do That Push Men Away

Reno Omokri

Having Money Can Make You Happy: Reno Omokri Reveals

I Did Not Foresee John Atta Mills Death – T.B Joshua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *