Bobrisky Celebrates Tacha At 24 (Photo)

Popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky has dropped a classy message for controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, on the occasion of her 24th birthday.

Bobrisky in her Instagram message described the former housemate as ‘hunny’ and ask for more years for her.

Read Also: What I Will Do To People Who Don’t Like My Lifestyle: Bobrisky

He then concluded by saying he can not wait to turn up for the birthday celebration later.

She wrote:

Happy birthday baby ❤️ @symply_tacha many more yrs hunny. Can’t wait to turn up for u tonight. Love u plenty