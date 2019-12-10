Bobrisky Issues Warning To Mompha As He Regains Freedom

by Valerie Oke
As suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha regains freedom after meeting his bail condition, Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has issued him a strong warning.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the controversial figure warned that now is the right time for the Instagram big boy to know who his real friends are.

He further warned him to be careful because some fake people are already saying they are happy about his release.

See what she posted below:

