Bobrisky Sprays Money On Tacha At Her Birthday Bash (Video)

Popular Nigerian male cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky went all out for reality star, Tacha as she turned 24 on Monday.

The Nigerian transgender attended the reality star’s birthday bash and she was filmed spraying wads of cash on her while she danced.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky was one of the celebrities, who promised to gift money to the Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate after her sudden disqualification from the show.

The self-acclaimed male Barbie didn’t go back on her words as she came through for the reality star.

Watch the video below: