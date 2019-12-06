Bowen University Bars DJ From Playing Naira Marley’s Song

by Temitope Alabi
Bowen University
Bowen University

Bowen University has found its way onto social media as according to reports, the varsity’s law department bared a DJ from playing any of Naira Marley’s songs.

A Twitter user by the name Darasimi shared a letter gotten adding the caption;’Bowen University won’t kill me.’

According to the letter sent to the DJ, we bare him from playing any Naira Marley song at the Faculty of Law dinner event.

See the letter below and share your thoughts with us guys;

 

 

