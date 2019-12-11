Boy Arrested After Lady He Slept With Runs Mad (Video)

There was chaos after a lady started displaying signs of insanity after she had sex with a man, simply identified as Solution.

In the video, the man was mercilessly beaten before he was dragged and handed over to the police.

According to reports, the man had brought home the lady on Tuesday night, started displaying signs of insanity to his place at Badagry, Lagos.

In the early hours of the money, the lady was said to have started acting erratically before she started shouting the name of her host.

