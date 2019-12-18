Boyfriend Reportedly Buys Multi-Million Naira Mansion For Tacha In Rivers

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha has reportedly joined the league of house owners from the reality show.

Tacha and her boyfriend, King Ladi
Tacha and her boyfriend, King Ladi

According to a report by a blogger, Vinny_sleek, the reality star acquired a multi-million Naira mansion in Port Harcourt with the help of her boyfriend, King Ladi.

This is coming a few days after the reality star reminded her boyfriend about her birthday when Cardi B surprised her husband for his 28th birthday by giving him half-a-million dollars.

See post below:

Tacha

 

