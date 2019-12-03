Brazilian Mother Murders Her Son Over Homosexuality

A Brazilian mother has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for killing her gay son.

The woman whose name has been given as Tatiana Ferreira Lozano Pereira was recently sentenced to 25 years and eight months in prison for killing her 17-year-old son Itaberli Lozano after hitmen she sent to murder him in December 2016, failed to do the job.

Prosecutors said Pereira hired two thugs, Victor Roberto da Silva and Miller da Silva Barissa, to kill the teen. The pair allegedly beat up the boy after his mom successfully lured him back home on claims she would like to reconcile.

When the men refused to do the job, she went on to stab him to death, Out Magazine reported.

Pereira admitted that she killed her son during trial because he had threatened her life.

Lozano’s paternal uncle Dario Rosa told Brazilian TV station EPTV that Lozano was a well-behaved youth but could never get his mom’s affection because of his sexuality.

“He had a job, he was very polite, [and] he never quarrelled with anyone,” his uncle, Dario Rosa, told police. “He only had problems with his mother, who did not accept that he was a homosexual.”

A jury sentenced the mom to 25 years and eight months in prison in connection to the teen’s death. While the two men, Victor Roberto da Silva and Miller da Silva Barissa, will each serve 21 years and eight months in prison.