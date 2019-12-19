Bread Seller Turned Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna Lands In Trouble: Report

by Amaka Odozi

One time Agege Bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna has allegedly been swindled by her manager, Victoria Nkong.

Olajumoke Orisaguna and her lover
According to reports, Orisaguna is alleged to be working her ass out to secure a new accommodation before her house rent, sponsored by Bamidele Sijibomi of the Sujimoto three years ago, expires.

Information Nigeria recalls Sujimoto had paid a 5-year-rent on the 3-bedroom apartment occupied by Olajumoke, her live-in-lover, and two daughters shortly after her emotional story broke out.

The five year period will elapse by February 2020, the rent would have been four years and this is said to be causing sleepless nights for the model.

To matters worse, the model found out her publicist and manager, Victoria Nkong, had allegedly been cheating her and taking advantage of her naivety to shortchange her.

Nkong had allegedly led the model to sign an online deal that was worth N2m but she only gave her a paltry N150,000.

