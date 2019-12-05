Breaking!!! DSS Finally Releases Sowore After 4 Months In Detention

by Verity Awala
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally released Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.

This was after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered Sowore’s release from the custody of the security agency within 24 hours.

The presiding judge also ordered the DSS to pay the sum of N100, 000 to Sowore for refusing to release him on bail despite two court orders to that effect.

The SaharaReporters publisher, who has been in detention since August 3rd, was reportedly released on Thursday.

Details shortly…

