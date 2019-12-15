BREAKING: Duncan Mighty Released On Bail

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has been released on bail, according to Sunday Sun.
Recall that the singer was arrested on Saturday over allegations that he defrauded former Governor Rochas Okorocha.
Duncan Mighty was released after someone was brought in to stand for him as surety.
The ‘Obianuju’ crooner was however told to report to the police on a particular date next week, this was confirmed by the Police Public Relation Officer for Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikokwu.