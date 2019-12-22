British Army Seeking To Recruit More Soldiers Using Kim Kardashian’s Bum

The British Army has reportedly revealed a strategic plan they will use to recruit more soldiers, using Kim Kardashian’s Bum.

According to Daily Mail, the military chiefs are seeking to recruit more soldiers with the help of American reality star, Kim Kardashian’s massive backside.

On Sunday, December 22, the publication revealed that the concept behind the Army’s new advertising campaign is that serving in the Armed Forces instils greater confidence than receiving ‘likes’ on social media.

They added that ‘the message will be underlined with the use of a mock-up of the American TV star’s famous derriere which has helped her to build an Instagram following of 154 million.’

It was also revealed that the ‘Belonging 2020: Army Confidence’ campaign, which will be unveiled next month, will involve a TV, poster and social media blitz.

A defence source told Daily Mail: “The new adverts will build on the success of the Snowflake campaign and send a strong message to youngsters that the Army builds confidence which lasts a lifetime – not just for that moment when you see that people have liked your picture or given you a thumbs up online. That sort of thing breeds neurosis whereas we take young people and build them up, and once they’re trained, they stay up. You can’t beat the emotional benefits of an Army career.’ At a time when many people judge their popularity by the response to their social media activity, Army recruiters are now seeking to persuade youngsters, particularly those aged 16 to 25, to redefine what they regard as success.”