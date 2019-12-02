Buhari, Aisha Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photos

by Verity Awala
Aisha, Buhari
Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha are celebrating 30 years wedding anniversary.

Buhari married Aisha In December 1989 and they have children (a boy and four girls) together.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Buhari shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife, and another photo of his family.

Read Also: Things Getting Out Of Hand, My Husband Can’t Handle It Alone: Aisha Buhari

He said, “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”

On her part, Aisha wrote: Alhamdulillah for 30 years of togetherness.

 

Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari, Muhammadu Buhari, Wedding Anniversary
0

You may also like

Anambra Polls: INEC promise to provide magnifying glasses for Albinos

We will not postpone LG elections – LASIEC Chairman

South African Officials Will Pay Dearly For Preventing Evacuation Of Nigerians: Fani Kayode

26 stolen cars in Lagos found in Ogun State

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

Fani Kayode Moves Above Political Difference, Drops Classy Message For New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

La Liga seals deal with Nigerian company

No gay man deserves to die – Nigerian pastor claims

No More “Hard Labour” in Nigerian Prisons, Now “Prison Labour” – Senate

Presidency reacts to Ohanaeze Ndigbo criticism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *