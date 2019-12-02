Buhari, Aisha Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha are celebrating 30 years wedding anniversary.

Buhari married Aisha In December 1989 and they have children (a boy and four girls) together.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Buhari shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife, and another photo of his family.

He said, “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”

On her part, Aisha wrote: Alhamdulillah for 30 years of togetherness.