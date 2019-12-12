Buhari Announces Visas On Arrival For All African Visitors To Nigeria

President Muhammadu BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has announced the country will begin issuing visas on arrival for all African nationals.

Buhari announced the plan while attending a peace and development summit in Egypt.

The change in visa policy by Nigeria comes on back of the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, a treaty seeking to establish a continent-wide marketplace with increased trade and freer movement among its major pillars.

When this policy comes into play, Nigeria will join Kenya and Ethiopia as countries which have recently established visa on arrival policies for all African nationals.