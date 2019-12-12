Buhari Announces Visas On Arrival For All African Visitors To Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has announced the country will begin issuing visas on arrival for all African nationals.

President Buhari
President Buhari

Buhari announced the plan while attending a peace and development summit in Egypt.

Also Read: Buhari Has Reduced Presidency To ‘Fuji House Of Commotion’ – PDP

The change in visa policy by Nigeria comes on back of the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, a treaty seeking to establish a continent-wide marketplace with increased trade and freer movement among its major pillars.

When this policy comes into play, Nigeria will join Kenya and Ethiopia as countries which have recently established visa on arrival policies for all African nationals.

Tags from the story
africa, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

2019 Elections: Corp Member Said She Didn’t Die, Pens Lovely message For Her ”Savior”

Atiku’s endorsement by some Igbo leaders, an affront to Igbo people – APC

N500bn Social Investment Programmes Will Energise The Economy- Osinbajo

Ekiti PDP To Buhari: Refund Ekiti’s N1.5b Donated To Your Campaign By Fayemi

Dokubo-Asari: Buhari Would Have Done More For N/Delta Than Jonathan Has Done So Far

I’m Going To Save Rivers State From Mismanagement, Underdevelopment, Says Wike •You’re A Political Jobber – Amaechi

Dasukigate: Court Orders EFCC, Army To Release Jonathan’s Ex-ADC

Jonathan Signs Anti-Violence, Immigration Bills Into Law

Atiku Abubakar

Gunmen Attack Atiku, PDP Witnesses On Their Way To Testify At Election Tribunal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *