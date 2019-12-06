Buhari Committed To Lifting Millions Of Nigerians Out Of Poverty: Minister

Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, says President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

According to the minister who spoke at a visit to Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited at Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Buhari led administration is supporting industrialists across Nigeria to achieve this aim.

He said, “I have made it my duty to visit as many industries as possible to see how people are faring. The President said he is interested in getting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. And one of the ways by which this can be achieved is by encouraging our industrialists to create new industries and expand the ones they have. ”

“Lee Engineering does a lot of work for the oil and gas industry and they are putting up a facility here that will save the country millions of dollars in foreign exchange. By the time they complete the factory, it will create a situation where we don’t have to import anymore.

“The equipment they make here is to facilitate the production of oil and gas. I have seen lots of equipment; the company is still expecting more equipment. As you are aware, the factory is not completed yet.

“We are interested in Nigerians being employed. What we have seen so far and what they are doing right now, even though the equipment is not here yet, they have already sent young engineers abroad for training and they still intend to send more,” Adebayo said.